PM Narendra Modi: Believe in Mantra of Unity in Diversity, Taking Everyone Along For Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to ANI on Wednesday, said that he believes in taking everyone along, following the mantra of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“I put my efforts to take everyone along and I believe it is the only path for development of nation. We believe in unity in diversity. But unfortunately some leaders are now using the concept of diversity against each other for vested interests. We want unity among diversity,” said Modi.

When asked about the Opposition’s claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not understand regional aspirations, he said, “The BJP is a party that believes in addressing regional aspirations for the development of the nation. I am the first Prime Minister in the country who has been the chief minister for a long time. I understand the aspirations and requirements of a state very well.”

In an attack on the Congress, Modi said, “In the past 50 years, they had done the work to only divide the country, leading to separatism. But it is not the character of the country and its citizens.”

Elaborating on his idea of promoting India’s diversity at the global level, the PM said, “Earlier, visits of foreign guests were only restricted to Delhi. But I do not believe in that. I took the Chinese president Xi Jinping to Tamil Nadu. I took French president Emmanuel Macron to Uttar Pradesh. I took the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Karnataka, even when there was a Congress government in the state.”

He said his government identified 110-115 aspirational districts that lagged in development parameters in cooperation with the states. The Prime Minister said his priority is to promote every state.

“The optical fibre network should reach every village in the country. We are putting efforts into it. We want the development of the entire country. This is our method to address regional aspirations.”

