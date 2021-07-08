PM Modi Cabinet 2.0 LIVE Updates: New Ministers to Take Charge Today, Day After Mega Reboot

PM Modi Cabinet 2.0 LIVE Updates: The new ministers who took oath as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reshuffled cabinet yesterday will assume charge today. In a mega rejig, PM Modi brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn in at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. There are 53 union ministries. However, these ministries will be handled only by 30 Cabinet Ministers and two Ministers of State with Independent Charge.
Top government sources say this is being done to bring synergies between ministries that have similar or overlapping domains. Silos between ministries that help achieve a common objective will be broken down and an efficient, whole of government approach will be enabled with the new work allocation. For example, the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will now be handled by the same minister. Pharmaceuticals and other drugs are essential in the health domain and it made eminent sense to have the same minister handle both portfolios. Similar approach has been adopted in other domain ministries as well wherever such clubbing was necessary.
The mega reboot seems to now follow a new maxim of ‘Maximum Government, Maximum Governance and Maximum Representation’ with all hands brought on deck to handle the twin challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, rewarding the performers and sending a message down the ranks to not land in controversies.
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia Manage Safe Landing Amid Covid Turbulence? 7 Challenges for New Minister | Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was instrumental in toppling the Congress government and helping the BJP return to power in Madhya Pradesh, will now head the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), replacing Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh Hardeep Singh Puri. Read the full story here.
Another senior BJP leader Narayan Rane, who made his debut into the Cabinet and was the first to be sworn in, has been given Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME) portfolio, Rane, who had switched over from the Shiv Sena, is a former chief minister of Maharashtra. There was no change in what is traditionally known as the 'Big 4' portfolios with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar retaining Defence, Home, Finance and External Affairs respectively.
Big and Bold: The Narendra Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Ticks All the Right Boxes | A Cabinet reshuffle is geared towards three objectives: enhance representation, pacify or punish, and enable better governance. The first, ‘big and bold’ reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term is a rare instance of all three being prima facie effectuated. Read the full story here.
Pratima Bhowmick, First Politician from Tripura to Join Union Cabinet | Fifty-two-year-old Pratima Bhowmik, popularly known as "Pratima di" Wednesday scripted history, becoming the only politician from Tripura to be sworn-in as a central minister. A graduate in Science from Tripura Women's College, Bhowmik has always maintained a low profile despite being an active politician for long. Read the full story here.
Mansukh Mandavia New Health Minister | Manuskh Mandavia was Wednesday given the charge of the crucial Health Ministry after Harsh Vardhan resigned while Jyotiraditya Scindia got the Civil Aviation Ministry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet. Mandavia, who has a daunting task of pandemic due to COVID-19, has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry. , whereas Vaishnaw will also be Minister of Communication and Electronics and Information Technology Minister.
Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister while Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh the new Ministers of State for Education. He takes over from Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', another senior BJP leader who was dropped. He was Petroleum Minister in the previous Cabinet. This portfolio now going to Hardeep Singh Puri, who was among those elevated to the Cabinet rank. Puri, who was divested of the Civil Aviation portfolio, will also continue as Housing minister.
The reshuffle also saw JD(U) joining the government with Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar R C P Singh being made a Cabinet minister and given the Steel portfolio. Prime Minister Modi has also boosted the representation of backward castes, dalits, tribals and women in his Council of Ministers with a focus on politically crucial states, including the all-important Uttar Pradesh.
28 Ministers of State Sworn in | Besides 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 43 ministers including the seven elevated to the Cabinet with all COVID protocol in place.
Among the 36 new faces, eight are lawyers, four are doctors, two are former IAS officers and four MBA degree holders, besides several engineers, making it an eclectic mix of professionals in what is seen as an attempt by the prime minister to give a boost to the governance quotient ahead of a string of assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
High profile IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also dropped as the prime minister attempted an image makeover of his 26-month-old government facing grim challenges due to the COVID pandemic and a faltering economy by carrying out the first expansion and reshuffle of his ministry after retaining power in May 2019. Seven junior ministers who included Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet rank.
PM Carries Out Major Overhaul of Cabinet | In a major revamp of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers and replaced them with new faces. Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Thakur will be the new ministers for Health and Information and Broadcasting respectively replacing Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javedekar.
The jumbo council of ministers, including the Prime Minister, now stands at 78, just shy of the maximum strength that the council can have, with the political realities of accommodating aspirations of party heavy-weights and strengthening alliances in key states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh dawning on the government.
A senior government source described the entire exercise as “performance-based” with a message that ministers should focus on governance and not land in any controversies.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here