PM Narendra Modi Condemns Killing of BJP Leader in Anantnag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night."Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."