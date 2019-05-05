Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Condemns Killing of BJP Leader in Anantnag

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Condemns Killing of BJP Leader in Anantnag
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

"Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.

Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
