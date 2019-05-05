English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi Condemns Killing of BJP Leader in Anantnag
Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.
Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.
"Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.
Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."
Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.
"Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted.
Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Set to Surpass Avatar as Highest-Grossing Film Ever
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- Flipkart Summer Carnival Mobile Deals: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results