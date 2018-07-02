English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Condemns Terrorist Attack in Afghanistan, Swaraj to Meet Relatives of Victims
The prime minister said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government "in this sad hour". External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj said she would be meeting the relatives of the victims on Monday evening.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation's multicultural fabric.
At least 19 people, including Hindu and Sikhs, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Sunday.
"We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric," he wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government "in this sad hour".
"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour," Modi said.
External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj said she would be meeting the relatives of the victims on Monday evening.
In her tweet, Swaraj said, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy."
She said she would be meeting their relatives on Monday at 6 pm in JN Bhavan.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
