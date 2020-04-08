Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Veteran Indian-American Journalist Who Died of Coronavirus

Brahm Kanchibotla, who was a former contributor to the United News of India news agency, died of coronavirus at a New York hospital on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Veteran Indian-American Journalist Who Died of Coronavirus
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of coronavirus, saying he will be remembered for his fine work.

Kanchibotla, who was a former contributor to the United News of India news agency, died of coronavirus at a New York hospital on Monday night.

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer," the prime minister tweeted.

"Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,951

    +1,032

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,209

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,085

    +51
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
