Trump-Modi Meeting LIVE | US President Again Offers Mediation on Kashmir Between India & Pak

Modi-Trump Meeting LIVE Updates: Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue. "I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views & I'm concerned about it," Trump was quoted as saying by the ANI. Trump made the comments soon after arriving at the UN Genral Assembly. The ties between India and Pakistan further strained after the Centre revoked Kashmir's special status accorded to it by Article 370, on August 5. While India has maintained that the issue is internal, Pakistan has been approaching various world bodies over Kashmir.Meanwhile, there’s been non-stop buzz ahead of Modi’s visit to the United States about the possibility of a limited trade deal between the two countries, with industry experts cautiously optimistic. US India Business Council President Nisha Desai Biswal told News 18 that they are keeping their fingers crossed. US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Aghi told News 18 that he is expecting a trade deal announcement during Modi’s visit. However, government officials have been tight-lipped, only reiterating that both sides have been engaged in discussions at official levels.