Trump-Modi Meeting LIVE | US President Again Offers Mediation on Kashmir Between India & Pak

India is One of Our Most Important Friends | "India is one of our most important friends and partners," Republican Senator John Cornyn said. The senior Senator from Texas is the founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country-specific caucus in the US Senate. A strong friend of India both inside and outside the US Congress, Cornyn said the two countries share common values of freedom, democracy and free enterprise, and will always look for new opportunities to deepen this relationship. PM Modi had congratulated the senator for successfully hosting the Howdy Modi event in Houston.
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, there’s been non-stop buzz ahead of Modi’s visit to the United States about the possibility of a limited trade deal between the two countries, with industry experts cautiously optimistic. US India Business Council President Nisha Desai Biswal told News 18 that they are keeping their fingers crossed. US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Aghi told News 18 that he is expecting a trade deal announcement during Modi’s visit. However, government officials have been tight-lipped, only reiterating that both sides have been engaged in discussions at official levels.
At the UN General Assembly Donald Trump implored the world's leaders to prioritize their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organizations and alliances."The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations," Trump told a murmuring crowd at the General Assembly.
"US lost 60,000 factories after China entered World Trade Organisation. This is happening to other countries all over the globe. WTO needs drastic change. Second largest economy in world shouldn't be allowed to declare itself a developing country in order to game the system at others' expense," said Donald Trump.
Industry Experts Optimistic Over Indo-US Trade Deal | There’s been non-stop buzz ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States about the possibility of a limited trade deal between the two countries, with industry experts cautiously optimistic.US India Business Council President Nisha Desai Biswal told that they are keeping their fingers crossed.
'US Wants to Strike Magnificent Trade Deal with Britain' | US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wanted to strike a "magnificent trade deal" with Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union. "We are working closely with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a magnificent trade deal," Trump told the United Nations in New York.
Senthil Kumar, First Secy at Permanent Mission of India to UN in Geneva, "We deplore repeated misuse of the Council by Pakistan with fabricated narratives against India. We will advice Pakistan to look into its own cases of hatred, discrimination and intolerance committed against ethnic minorities in Pakistan occupied J&K, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. Any rhetoric by Pakistan will not divert international attention from Pak’s persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities be it Christians,Sikhs,Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus.
India is one of the most important friends and partners of the United States, a top American Senator said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston.
PM Modi and Trump Meeting Crucial | Asking journalists to "wait" for the meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, a senior Indian diplomat refused to comment on the US president renewing his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and his description of the prime minister's statement in Houston as "very aggressive".
US President Trump said, "I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views & I'm concerned about it."
UN General Assembly Schedule | The schedule of the UN General Assembly is as follows:
09:45 am- PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump.
01:00 am- Indo-Pacific leaders meetings.
02:00 am- An event to celebrate 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
05:40 am- Global Goal Keepers Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
