LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Trump-Modi Meeting LIVE | US President Again Offers Mediation on Kashmir Between India & Pak

News18.com | September 24, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Modi-Trump Meeting LIVE Updates: Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue. "I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views & I'm concerned about it," Trump was quoted as saying by the ANI. Trump made the comments soon after arriving at the UN Genral Assembly. The ties between India and Pakistan further strained after the Centre revoked Kashmir's special status accorded to it by Article 370, on August 5. While India has maintained that the issue is internal, Pakistan has been approaching various world bodies over Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there’s been non-stop buzz ahead of Modi’s visit to the United States about the possibility of a limited trade deal between the two countries, with industry experts cautiously optimistic. US India Business Council President Nisha Desai Biswal told News 18 that they are keeping their fingers crossed. US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Aghi told News 18 that he is expecting a trade deal announcement during Modi’s visit. However, government officials have been tight-lipped, only reiterating that both sides have been engaged in discussions at official levels.
Read More
Sep 24, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

India is One of Our Most Important Friends | "India is one of our most important friends and partners," Republican Senator John Cornyn said. The senior Senator from Texas is the founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country-specific caucus in the US Senate. A strong friend of India both inside and outside the US Congress, Cornyn said the two countries share common values of freedom, democracy and free enterprise, and will always look for new opportunities to deepen this relationship. PM Modi had congratulated the senator for successfully hosting the Howdy Modi event in Houston. 

Sep 24, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

At the UN General Assembly Donald Trump implored the world's leaders to prioritize their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organizations and alliances."The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations," Trump told a murmuring crowd at the General Assembly. 

Sep 24, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)

"US lost 60,000 factories after China entered World Trade Organisation. This is happening to other countries all over the globe. WTO needs drastic change. Second largest economy in world shouldn't be allowed to declare itself a developing country in order to game the system at others' expense," said Donald Trump. Read More

Sep 24, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

US India Strategic Partnership Forum Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Aghi told News 18 that he is expecting a trade deal announcement during PM Modi’s visit. However, government officials have been tight-lipped, only reiterating that both sides have been engaged in discussions at official levels.

Sep 24, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

Industry Experts Optimistic Over Indo-US Trade Deal | There’s been non-stop buzz ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States about the possibility of a limited trade deal between the two countries, with industry experts cautiously optimistic.US India Business Council President Nisha Desai Biswal told that they are keeping their fingers crossed.

Sep 24, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

'US Wants to Strike Magnificent Trade Deal with Britain' | US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wanted to strike a "magnificent trade deal" with Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union. "We are working closely with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a magnificent trade deal," Trump told the United Nations in New York. 

Sep 24, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

"US lost 60,000 factories after China entered WTO. This is happening to other countries all over the globe. WTO needs drastic change. 2nd largest economy in world shouldn't be allowed to declare itself a developing country in order to game the system at others' expense", said Donald Trump.

Sep 24, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Donald Trump while speaking at the UN said, "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.” He added that "If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation.”

Sep 24, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Senthil Kumar, First Secy at Permanent Mission of India to UN in Geneva, "We deplore repeated misuse of the Council by Pakistan with fabricated narratives against India. We will advice Pakistan to look into its own cases of hatred, discrimination and intolerance committed against ethnic minorities in Pakistan occupied J&K, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. Any rhetoric by Pakistan will not divert international attention from Pak’s persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities be it Christians,Sikhs,Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus. 

Sep 24, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

After the Howdy Modi event on Sunday, Trump and PM Modi will meet for bilateral talks following Trump's address to the UN General Debate.

Sep 24, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

'India One of Our Most Important Friends and Partners' | India is one of the most important friends and partners of the United States, a top American Senator said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston. A strong friend of India both inside and outside the US Congress, Cornyn said the two countries share common values of freedom, democracy and free enterprise, and will always look for new opportunities to deepen this relationship.

Sep 24, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

PM Modi and Trump Meeting Crucial | Asking journalists to "wait" for the meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, a senior Indian diplomat refused to comment on the US president renewing his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and his description of the prime minister's statement in Houston as "very aggressive".

Sep 24, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

US President Trump said, "I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views & I'm concerned about it."

Sep 24, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

UN General Assembly Schedule | The schedule of the UN General Assembly is as follows:

09:45 am- PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

01:00 am- Indo-Pacific leaders meetings.

02:00 am- An event to celebrate 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

05:40 am- Global Goal Keepers Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 

Sep 24, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Donald Trump Once Again Offered Mediation on Kashmir Issue | US President Donald Trump once again has offered a mediation on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. Before the start of the General Assembly, Trump said, "I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views & I'm concerned about it."

Sep 24, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

US President Donald Trump and first lady of the US, Melania Trump arrive at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump-Modi Meeting LIVE | US President Again Offers Mediation on Kashmir Between India & Pak
File photo of Donald Trump with PM Modi. (Image : PTI)


  • 21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 139/6
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    IND vs SA
    134/9
    20.0 overs
    		 140/1
    16.5 overs
    South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 156/3
    19.3 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    SA vs IND
    149/5
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    19.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    BAN vs ZIM
    175/7
    20.0 overs
    		 136/10
    20.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram