PM Modi's Dream Project Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojaya Comes to Life in Nagaland

The yojana is a rural development program focusing on the development in the villages, which includes social and cultural development along with infrastructure.

Amitabh Sinha |

Updated:September 20, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
PM Modi's Dream Project Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojaya Comes to Life in Nagaland
(Image: Amitabh Sinha)
The Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Delhi may have forgotten the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojaya, a project launched by PM Narendra Modi on the birth anniversary of late Jaiprakash Narayan on Oct 11, 2014, but the BJP in the far northeastern corner of the country is keeping the yojana alive and kicking. The Nagaland BJP MLAs have decided to take PMs Adarsh Gram Yojana down to their constituencies and adopt a village in each constituency.

The yojana is a rural development program focusing on the development in the villages, which includes social and cultural development along with infrastructure. Under the program announced by the PM, each MP had to adopt a village in his constituency and focus on its development. While launching the program PM also urged that even the members of state assemblies adopt a village for all-round development.

With the BJP a partner in the ruling alliance in Nagaland, week-long programs were on to celebrate PM Modi’s 69th birthday as Sewa Saptah. It was decided in a meeting of state BJP legislators to adopt a village under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. The meeting was held on Thursday night at Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton’s residence and in the presence of state BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

