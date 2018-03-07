English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi Expresses Strong Disapproval Over Vandalism of Statues
PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue following which the Home Ministry issued an advisory to the states asking them to prevent such incidents.
File image of Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly disapproved the incidents of vandalism reported from across the country and asked the Home Ministry to take strong action.
PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue following which the Home Ministry issued an advisory to the states asking them to prevent such incidents. The MHA has said that persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law.
BJP chief Amit Shah terms as extremely unfortunate vandalisation of statues in some states. "The recent issue on destroying of statues is extremely unfortunate. We as a party do not support the bringing down of anybody’s statue," Shah tweeted.
In another incident of vandalisation, a statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged at Jadavpur University in West Bengal on Wednesday.
Police said a group of students blackened the face of the statue and tried to bring it down. Six students have been detained.
This incident comes after a statue of Dravidian movement leader Periyar was razed in Vellore and two Lenin statues were damaged in Tripura.
The Lenin statues were razed in Tripura and the statue of Periyar was vandalised by two men in Tamil Nadu.
According to police, the glasses and the nose of the Periyar statue inside Tirupathur Corporation Office in Vellore were damaged by the vandals around 9pm on Tuesday. The men were caught by locals before they could inflict further damage and handed over to the police.
The vandalism attempt came hours after senior BJP leader H Raja said Periyar was "casteist" and called for the reformist's statue to be "destroyed" in a Facebook post. He deleted the post after facing a backlash.
“Who is Lenin? What is the relevance he holds in India? What is the link between communalism and India? Lenin’s statues were destroyed in Tripura, tomorrow, in Tamil Nadu, casteist Periyar’s statues will be destroyed,” wrote Raja.
The Facebook post was in reference to the incident in south Tripura, where alleged BJP supporters used a JCB to bring down a statue of communist revolutionary Lenin on Monday, two days after the party won the assembly elections in the state. On Tuesday, another Lenin statue was razed to the ground.
The Periyar reference in Raja’s post was heavily criticised online, following which, the leader took it down. He has reportedly said that someone else had inadvertently posted it on his page.
Also Watch
PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue following which the Home Ministry issued an advisory to the states asking them to prevent such incidents. The MHA has said that persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law.
BJP chief Amit Shah terms as extremely unfortunate vandalisation of statues in some states. "The recent issue on destroying of statues is extremely unfortunate. We as a party do not support the bringing down of anybody’s statue," Shah tweeted.
In another incident of vandalisation, a statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged at Jadavpur University in West Bengal on Wednesday.
PM Shri @narendramodi spoke to HM Shri @rajnathsingh in this regard and has expressed strong disapproval of such incidents.— HMO India (@HMOIndia) March 7, 2018
Police said a group of students blackened the face of the statue and tried to bring it down. Six students have been detained.
This incident comes after a statue of Dravidian movement leader Periyar was razed in Vellore and two Lenin statues were damaged in Tripura.
The Lenin statues were razed in Tripura and the statue of Periyar was vandalised by two men in Tamil Nadu.
According to police, the glasses and the nose of the Periyar statue inside Tirupathur Corporation Office in Vellore were damaged by the vandals around 9pm on Tuesday. The men were caught by locals before they could inflict further damage and handed over to the police.
The vandalism attempt came hours after senior BJP leader H Raja said Periyar was "casteist" and called for the reformist's statue to be "destroyed" in a Facebook post. He deleted the post after facing a backlash.
“Who is Lenin? What is the relevance he holds in India? What is the link between communalism and India? Lenin’s statues were destroyed in Tripura, tomorrow, in Tamil Nadu, casteist Periyar’s statues will be destroyed,” wrote Raja.
The Facebook post was in reference to the incident in south Tripura, where alleged BJP supporters used a JCB to bring down a statue of communist revolutionary Lenin on Monday, two days after the party won the assembly elections in the state. On Tuesday, another Lenin statue was razed to the ground.
The Periyar reference in Raja’s post was heavily criticised online, following which, the leader took it down. He has reportedly said that someone else had inadvertently posted it on his page.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 Launched at Rs 95,185, Gets Slipper Clutch
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics
- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF Launched at Rs 80,928, Gets New Graphics and Colour Options
- Ronaldo Inspires Real Madrid to PSG Win and Last Eight Spot