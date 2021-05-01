PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two states, saying they have made landmark contributions to national growth. In a Tweet the PM said: “Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth. May these states fight COVID-19 successfully and may the people of these states be blessed with good health."

It was on this day in the year 1960 that the former state of Bombay was segregated on a linguistic basis and two states were formed — Maharashtra and Gujarat.

