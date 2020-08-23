INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi Feeds Peacocks During Morning Exercise, Posts Video on Social Media

Modi also posted a Hindi poem with the video. (Image: Instagram/Narendra Modi)

At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said.

भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।

Modi also posted a Hindi poem with the video.

