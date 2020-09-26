INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi Greets His Predecessor Manmohan Singh on 88th Birthday

PM Modi tweeted birthday greetings for former PM Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

Wishing Singh, the prime minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

