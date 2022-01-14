PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Pongal, Bhogi, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the occasion of Pongal, Bhogi, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. “Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals,” PM wrote.

After the common celebrations associated with the New Year, the first set of the festival comes two weeks after the first day of the year. Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Bihu are festivals that represent different cultures but unite under one country – India. All the festivals are loosely related to one single premise – crops, but vary depending on the part of the country it is celebrated in.

Pongal is a four-day festival that starts from January 14, and is vibrant as people decorate their cattle, paint their houses, and carry out pious processions. Modi tweeted: “Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened.”

Greeting people on Bhogi, the prime minister wrote: “Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens.”

Extending greetings on the occasion of Uttarayan, Modi wrote, “Have a wonderful Uttarayan,” with a message in Gujarati.

PM also tweeted message in Hindi wishing people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. “Greetings on Makar Sankranti,” he wrote in his message.

Wishing the people of Northeast state, Modi wrote: “Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

Here’s wishing you all happy festive season.

