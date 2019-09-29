PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on the First Day of Navaratri
On the first day of Navaratri, people worship the first form of Goddess Durga, Maa Shailputri, who is a symbol of strength and peace.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of the nine-day long Navaratri.
Modi said in a tweet: "Happy Navaratri to all the countrymen. Jai Mata Di. Many congratulations to all of you on Navratri, the holy festival of worshipping Shakti. Mother Durga fills new energy, new zeal and new enthusiasm in our lives. Jai Ambe Jagdambe mother!"
On the first day of Navaratri, people worship the first form of Goddess Durga, Maa Shailputri, who is a symbol of strength and peace.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: After a Thrilling Time with Bard of Blood, Tune Into Courtroom Drama State vs Nanavati
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro