india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Telangana Formation Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Telangana on Statehood Day
1-MIN READ

Telangana Formation Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Telangana on Statehood Day

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his message, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Telangana is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. In his message, the prime minister said that the state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.

" Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana," Modi wrote on Twitter.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 02, 2021, 09:20 IST