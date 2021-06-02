Telangana Formation Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Telangana on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. In his message, the prime minister said that the state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.

Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and well-being of the people of Telangana.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2021

