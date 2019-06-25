PM Modi Hails Policies of NDA Govt, Calls 'Awas Yojana' Paradigm Shift in India's Urban Development

New Delhi: Upon the completion of four years of the NDA government’s public policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to eulogise the achievements and role of his government’s initiatives such as the PM Awas Yojana and Smart Cities in the “transformation” of the Indian landscape.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the policies formulated by the BJP-led Modi government in its first term resulted in a paradigm shift in urban development in India, which eventually transformed crores of lives.

“Four years ago, today we started important initiatives PM Awas Yojana (U), AMRUT, Smart Cities with the aim of #TransformingUrbanLandscape in India. These initiatives have not only helped usher in a new paradigm of urban development but have also transformed crores of lives (SIC),” PM Modi said in his tweet.

In his subsequent tweet, the PM thoroughly underlined the benefits of his policies and reiterated that the NDA government is committed to further improving urban infrastructure.

“These initiatives have seen record investment, speed, use of technology & public participation. We are committed to further improving urban infrastructure. No stone will be left unturned to fulfil the dream of ‘Housing for All’, which will give wings to crores of aspirations (SIC),” PM Modi said.