How PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Has Been Observed Since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for many reasons, but among all of them, what catches people’s attention is his simple lifestyle. In many interviews, he has revealed that he performs yoga regularly and has healthy vegetarian food. PM Modi will be turning a year older on Thursday.

Since becoming the prime minister, he has celebrated his birthdays either meeting his mother or common people. As PM Modi will be celebrating his 70th birthday on September 17, here is a look at all that he has done on his special day since taking over as the prime minister.

2014

On his 64th birthday, PM Modi went to meet his mother Heeraben to seek her blessings. According to a report by PTI, he travelled from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar alone in a normal vehicle without any security. She donated Rs 5,000 for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Jammu and Kashmir on her son’s birthday. He spent 15 minutes with his mother.

2015

PM Modi marked his 65th birthday by visiting a 1965 war exhibition, organised to observe the golden jubilee of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. He took to Twitter to share the glimpses from his visit. The caption of the pictures read, “Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war. Here are some glimpses.”

Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/oAZEoKtLOk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2015

His birthday was declared as Swachhta Diwas by a non-governmental organisation called Sulabh.

2016

The prime minister went to Gandhinagar to seek blessings from mother on his 66th birthday. He even shared pictures and a video on his website. In the pictures and video, PM Modi can be seen having a conversation with his mother.

After meeting his mother, he went to Navsari to attend a function where aid was provided to differently-abled persons.

2017

PM Modi celebrated his 67th birthday by inaugurating Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat. The dam was unveiled nearly six decades after laying of its foundation stone by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Lal Nehru.

2018

On his 68th birthday, PM Modi went to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he spent time with children of a primary school aided by a non-profit organisation. He also distributed gifts like solar lamp, stationary, school bags and notebooks among children.

The prime minister also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

2019

PM Modi marked his 69th birthday by doing various activities. He offered prayers to goddess Narmada at the Sardar Sarovar dam. The prime minister released butterflies at Butterfly Garden in Kevadia. He also visited the Cactus garden and the river rafting sports facility. He inspected the work at Jungle Safari in Kevadia on his birthday. PM Modi also met his mother to seek blessings. Find photos here.