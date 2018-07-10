English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Holds Talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will do its bit to contribute to peace in the region, Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi with South Korean President Moon Jae-in travel in a Metro on Monday on their way to Noida. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will make all efforts to ensure peace in the region.
Modi made the remarks after holding extensive talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. After their talks, the two countries signed four documents with an aim to strengthen their strategic cooperation.
At a joint media event, Modi also showered praise on the South Korean leader for initiating the peace process in the Korean peninsula.
India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will do its bit to contribute to peace in the region, Modi said.
He said by signing an 'early harvest package' document, the two countries have taken a step forward in upgrading their comprehensive economic partnership agreement.
