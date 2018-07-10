GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

PM Modi Holds Talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will do its bit to contribute to peace in the region, Modi said.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2018, 2:54 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi with South Korean President Moon Jae-in travel in a Metro on Monday on their way to Noida. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is a stakeholder in the peace process in the Korean peninsula and it will make all efforts to ensure peace in the region.

Modi made the remarks after holding extensive talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. After their talks, the two countries signed four documents with an aim to strengthen their strategic cooperation.

At a joint media event, Modi also showered praise on the South Korean leader for initiating the peace process in the Korean peninsula.

He said by signing an 'early harvest package' document, the two countries have taken a step forward in upgrading their comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
