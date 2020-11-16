PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Greet Nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj', which falls two days after Diwali, on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.

"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj," Modi tweeted. On 'Bhai Dooj', sisters pray for the long life of their brothers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, extended his wishes for the auspicious day in a tweet.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">सभी को भाई-दूज के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएँ। <a href="https://t.co/FVdyofVM2d">pic.twitter.com/FVdyofVM2d</a></p>— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) <a href="https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1328149087334514688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

