English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Other Govt Honoured Ambedkar as we Did, Says PM Modi Amid Dalit Unrest
The Prime Minister added that it was the Vajpayee-led NDA government that had started identifying places of significance related Ambedkar’s life and his government was proud to pay more tribute to chairman of the Drafting Committee of India’s Constitution.
File photo of Prime inister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Days after Dalit protests across the country against the “dilution” of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, claiming that he was walking on the path shown by the architect of the constitution.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Western Annexe of Parliament House, Modi did not make any direct reference to the Bharat Bandh protests that singed large parts of north India on Monday. “We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals is harmony and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission,” he said.
The Prime Minister added that it was the Vajpayee-led NDA government that had started identifying places of significance related to Ambedkar’s life and his government was proud to pay tributes to chairman of the Drafting Committee of India’s Constitution.
“There are two places in Delhi, which are associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, on whom the Vajpayee government had made crucial decisions. It was our Government that got the opportunity to work on them and pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar,”he added.
At least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday while thousands were detained by the police and hundreds were left injured as the Centre and state governments struggled to control the massive protests that erupted across the north, west and east India over the Supreme Court’s alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.
While six were killed in cross-firing in Madhya Pradesh alone, two in Uttar Pradesh and one Rajasthan. Curfew was imposed in several places and over 400 people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone. A former BSP MLA was also among those arrested in UP.
Also Watch
Speaking at the inauguration of the Western Annexe of Parliament House, Modi did not make any direct reference to the Bharat Bandh protests that singed large parts of north India on Monday. “We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals is harmony and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission,” he said.
The Prime Minister added that it was the Vajpayee-led NDA government that had started identifying places of significance related to Ambedkar’s life and his government was proud to pay tributes to chairman of the Drafting Committee of India’s Constitution.
“There are two places in Delhi, which are associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, on whom the Vajpayee government had made crucial decisions. It was our Government that got the opportunity to work on them and pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar,”he added.
At least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday while thousands were detained by the police and hundreds were left injured as the Centre and state governments struggled to control the massive protests that erupted across the north, west and east India over the Supreme Court’s alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.
While six were killed in cross-firing in Madhya Pradesh alone, two in Uttar Pradesh and one Rajasthan. Curfew was imposed in several places and over 400 people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone. A former BSP MLA was also among those arrested in UP.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Lipstick Trends That Will Dominate Spring/Summer 2018
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit