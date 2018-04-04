No Other Govt Honoured Ambedkar as we Did, Says PM Modi Amid Dalit Unrest

Days after Dalit protests across the country against the “dilution” of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, claiming that he was walking on the path shown by the architect of the constitution.Speaking at the inauguration of the Western Annexe of Parliament House, Modi did not make any direct reference to the Bharat Bandh protests that singed large parts of north India on Monday. “We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals is harmony and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission,” he said.The Prime Minister added that it was the Vajpayee-led NDA government that had started identifying places of significance related to Ambedkar’s life and his government was proud to pay tributes to chairman of the Drafting Committee of India’s Constitution.“There are two places in Delhi, which are associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, on whom the Vajpayee government had made crucial decisions. It was our Government that got the opportunity to work on them and pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar,”he added.At least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday while thousands were detained by the police and hundreds were left injured as the Centre and state governments struggled to control the massive protests that erupted across the north, west and east India over the Supreme Court’s alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.While six were killed in cross-firing in Madhya Pradesh alone, two in Uttar Pradesh and one Rajasthan. Curfew was imposed in several places and over 400 people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone. A former BSP MLA was also among those arrested in UP.