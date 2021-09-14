Narendra Modi in Aligarh LIVE Updates: PM to Lay Foundation for University Dedicated to Jat Icon, Defence Corridor as BJP Eyes 2022

Narendra Modi in Aligarh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the Raja Mahendra Singh State University dedicated to the Jat icon and the Defence Corridor in Aligarh today in an event being seen as critical ahead of the 2022 assembly polls. PM Modi will reach Aligarh at 11.30am and lay the foundation stones about an hour later in a grand event that is likely to be attended by around 1.5 lakh people. The prime minister will stay in Aligarh for about one-and-a-half hours, where he is also expected to address a huge gathering in the presence of senior BJP leaders and state ministers. A huge pandal with a seating capacity of approximately one lakh people has been set up and will be under the security cover of the SPG.
The inauguration of the Raja Mahendra Pratap State University is being seen as a masterstroke as Singh was from the Jat community and the farmers’ protest has been gaining momentum in Western Uttar Pradesh, which is also a Jat-dominated area. The state university is expected to be built like a palace with a grand entrance gate. Construction will be done in Mooseupur village of Lodha block on 94 acres of land, for which the state government has released a budget of Rs 101 crore. Around 400 colleges will be affiliated to this university, the construction of which is to be completed by 2023. Meanwhile, a film about the progress of the Defence Corridor will also be shown in the programme. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the occasion. The Aligarh node of the Defence corridor will be developed on Khair Road in 400 hectares, out of which 100 hectares of land has been acquired so far, and the responsibility of developing it will be with UPEDA. It is expected that an investment of around 6000 crores can be made in this node of the Defence Corridor.
Adityanath on Monday visited the venue to oversee the preparations for the event in Lodha. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who has been camping there to monitor the preparations, said that by establishing a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the government is paying tribute to a man who devoted more than three decades of his life living in exile and fighting for India’s freedom, reports news agency PTI.
In 1979 Govt of India had Issued a Postal Stamp in Singh's Honour | Singh was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932 for his participation in Gandhi’s movement in South Africa, his participation in the freedom struggle in India and for highlighting British brutalities in the country. In 1940, he set up the Executive Board of India in Japan during the Second World War.The government of India had issued a postal stamp in his honour in 1979. Singh was born in a Jat family in the Mursab estate of Hathras in 1886. He was the third son of Raja Ghansyam Singh and a Jat icon
Six Nodes Have Been Planned in Defence Industrial Sector | Six nodes—Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow—have been planned in the defence industrial corridor. In the Aligarh node, the land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest ₹12,450 million in the node
The university is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division
देश के शिक्षा जगत के लिए कल का दिन बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। दोपहर 12 बजे उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ में महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, शिक्षाविद् और समाज सुधारक राजा महेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह जी के नाम पर एक नए विश्वविद्यालय के शिलान्यास का सुअवसर प्राप्त होगा। https://t.co/lZIUd4NjXt— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2021
1st UP Visit of Modi Ahead of 2022 Assembly Polls | This will be the first of the many visits of PM Modi ahead of the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. According to the PMO, the university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer
According to the PMO, the defence industrial corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the nation self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting ‘Make in India’.
