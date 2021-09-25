Must Improve Effectiveness, Reliability to Remain Relevant: PM's Veiled Dig at UN

In a surprising move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a veiled comment on the effectiveness and credibility of the United Nations. Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Modi said, “If the United Nations wants to remain relevant. It will need to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability."

“On the matter of origins of COVID-19 and ease of doing business rankings, global governance institutions have damaged their credibility built on decades of hard work. The UN needs to be alert towards global order, global laws and global values," PM Modi said.

“We have seen such questions being raised, related to the climate crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The World Health Organisation, the UN’s health agency, has faced criticism since the Covid-19 outbreak first surfaced in China in December 2019. WHO faced criticism for mishandling the crisis.

Former US president Donald Trump slammed the WHO as a “puppet" of China and accused it of covering up the start of the outbreak and allowing the virus to spread around the entire world.

The World Bank recently said it is discontinuing its flagship Doing Business publication, citing data irregularities in recent editions of the global business climate index. The decision was taken after a probe of data irregularities allegedly due to pressure by some top bank officials to boost China’s ranking in 2017 came to light.

(With PTI inputs)

