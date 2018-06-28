Narendra Modi in Maghar LIVE: PM Lays Foundation Stone of Kabir Academy; to Address Public Soon

Jun 28, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

During his recent 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kabir tried to break social taboos like in his choosing of Maghar as the place to die, instead of Kashi (Varanasi). It was believed that one who died in Maghar would not go to heaven but if one breathed his last in Kashi, he would surely reach heaven. Kabir tried to end this practice by deliberately choosing Maghar as his final resting place, Modi said. "In his compositions, Kabir stressed on social equality, peace and brotherhood. These were his ideals and we see them in his compositions. He is as inspiring today as he was then," Modi said, adding that the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement preached social harmony. "Jaati na poocho sadhu ki, pooch lijiye gyan (Don't ask a preacher his social standing, instead get the knowledge/wisdom he has)," Modi quoted Kabir as saying.