Narendra Modi in Maghar LIVE: PM Lays Foundation Stone of Kabir Academy; to Address Public Soon

Sounding Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll bugle for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Maghar today. PM has arrived in the town, also known as 'gateway to hell', and laid the foundation stone of Kabir Academy a few minutes ago. He will visit the Sant Kabir cave and unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the Kabir Academy, which will highlight the great saint's teachings and philosophy. The Prime Minister will also offer a 'chadar' at the 'mazaar' of Kabir. Besides this, PM Modi will inaugurate the two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and will lay the foundation stone of a research institute.
Stay tuned for live updates
Jun 28, 2018 11:40 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers 'chadar' at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Sant Kabir Nagar district's Maghar town.
During his recent 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kabir tried to break social taboos like in his choosing of Maghar as the place to die, instead of Kashi (Varanasi). It was believed that one who died in Maghar would not go to heaven but if one breathed his last in Kashi, he would surely reach heaven. Kabir tried to end this practice by deliberately choosing Maghar as his final resting place, Modi said. "In his compositions, Kabir stressed on social equality, peace and brotherhood. These were his ideals and we see them in his compositions. He is as inspiring today as he was then," Modi said, adding that the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement preached social harmony. "Jaati na poocho sadhu ki, pooch lijiye gyan (Don't ask a preacher his social standing, instead get the knowledge/wisdom he has)," Modi quoted Kabir as saying.
Jun 28, 2018 11:00 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear a karakul, the fur cap once popular in India as the Jinnah cap, at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Maghar in a chopper amid cloudy sky. The current temperature in the town is 32 degrees Celsius and rain could hit the area soon.
Jun 28, 2018 10:44 am (IST)
The head of Kabir mutt in Maghar has also taken strong objection to PM Modi's visit, claiming that his consent was not been taken by the local organisers nor he has been invited to the event. Expressing his objection, Varanasi’s Kabirchaura Moolgadi mahant Sant Vivekdas Acharya said, “I wonder why and how the jayanti celebration is being held at the place of nirvana, and that too without my knowledge. It is a common practice to take consent of the owner of the place for holding any programme, but the organizers did not bother even to inform me.”
When UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the mausoleum, where PM Modi is set to offer floral tributes to mark the 500th death anniversary of saint Kabir, the caretaker offered him a skull cap, which the CM 'declined'.
Jun 28, 2018 10:42 am (IST)
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stoked another controversy after he refused to wear a skull cap at Kabir mausoleum a day earlier when he had gone to take stock of preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maghar visit. As mausoleum caretaker Khadim Hussain moved to place the cap on the Chief Minister’s head, Adityanath politely declined.
Jun 28, 2018 10:38 am (IST)
BJP supporters throng the venue with party's poster to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maghar.
Jun 28, 2018 10:30 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Maghar soon as he is already on his way. The prime minister reached Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow an hour ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow. He will attend multiple events in Sant Kabir Nagar district's Maghar today. pic.twitter.com/VJvaNLEiaA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remembers Former PM PV Narasimha Rao | Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He said that Rao is widely respected as a statesman, who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history.
Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well.
Security at PM Modi's Event | Ten officers of the rank of superintendent of police, 22 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), 60 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and more than 500 inspector and sub-inspectors have been deployed for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maghar. More than 1,500 male and female constables are also present for PM Modi's security.
Prime Minister's decision to visit Maghar may perturb a few upper caste people, who are believed to be BJP's main votebank in the state, but the move is well thought out, especially after the bypoll debacle.
Jun 28, 2018 10:19 am (IST)
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visiting Maghar? | Situated in Sant Kabir Nagar district, close to Gorakhpur, Maghar stands as an antithesis to Varanasi with respect to religious beliefs. ‘Maghar against Varanasi’ indicates the conflict of ideas as represented by Kabir Das versus the upper caste dominated Brahminical Hindu religion. The poet chose to breathe his last in Maghar because he wanted to fight against the belief propagated by Brahmins that dying in this town leads a person to hell, while ‘moksha’ can be attained only in Varanasi. Revered equally by both Hindus and Muslims, Maghar has a masusoleum and a samadhi sthal dedicated to the 15th century poet. Prime Minister's decision may perturb a few upper caste people, who are believed to be BJP’s main votebank in the state, however, the move is well thought out, especially after the bypoll debacle.
Jun 28, 2018 10:17 am (IST)
While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Uma Bharti have joined the chorus for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya before the general elections, PM Modi seems to be focusing on ‘development for all’. In fact, his recent 'Mann ki Baat' was a teaser to it. Invoking 15th century mystic poet and saint Kabir in his speech, the PM said that Kabir appealed to “people to rise above divisions of religion and caste and make knowledge and wisdom the sole basis of recognition”. Many questioned PM Modi’s “sudden love” for Kabir, but the answer lies in his visit to the nondescript UP town on Thursday.
Jun 28, 2018 10:14 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Maghar along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi will address a rally and inaugurate the two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' organised by the Union Ministry of Culture to mark the 500th death anniversary of mystic poet and saint Kabir Das.