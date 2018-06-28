PM Modi in Maghar LIVE: 'Those Who Imposed Emergency and Those Against it Are Trying to Form Alliances'

Event Highlights
On Kabir trail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to bridge the gap with Dalits, backwards and Muslims, invokes Kabir's teaching while targeting BSP-SP-Cong leadership. "Those who imposed Emergency are trying to form alliances," says the prime minister, using 'Kabir Bhakti' to fight joint Opposition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invokes Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's bungalow row, says, "There was a government which was more keen to hold back its bungalow. Instead of understanding Kabir and following his message of love and care, the minds of leaders today are occupied by materialistic thoughts of bungalows."
Messages Hidden in PM Modi's Speech | As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Kabir fought to break the caste barriers, he could be giving a veiled message to all the booth workers of BJP, asking them to reach out to every person irrespective of caste and creed as this is certainly what the BJP needs in the run up to 2019, amid the party's image of a 'nationalist Hindutva' party. Modi also quoted Kabir couplet -- 'Kabir khada bazaar mein, maang raha khair, na keh sake dosti, na keh sake bair. The quotation can be interpreted as Modi's appeal of "sabka saath, sabka vikaas" to 125 crore Indians.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar.
"It is said that Sant Kabir and Guru Nanak Dev and Baba Gorakhnath took part in spiritual discussion here. Saint Kabir has left a treasure of humanity and now we are going to benefit from it," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maghar.
"In India today, a hope for development is rising in every household. Today, efforts are being made to provide shelter to every person. With the blessings of PM Modi, 8 lakh people have got houses under PMAY," says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Itinerary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maghar visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers 'chadar' at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Sant Kabir Nagar district's Maghar town.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Maghar in a few minutes from now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Kabir Academy at Maghar in Uttar Pradesh.
During his recent 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kabir tried to break social taboos like in his choosing of Maghar as the place to die, instead of Kashi (Varanasi). It was believed that one who died in Maghar would not go to heaven but if one breathed his last in Kashi, he would surely reach heaven. Kabir tried to end this practice by deliberately choosing Maghar as his final resting place, Modi said. "In his compositions, Kabir stressed on social equality, peace and brotherhood. These were his ideals and we see them in his compositions. He is as inspiring today as he was then," Modi said, adding that the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement preached social harmony. "Jaati na poocho sadhu ki, pooch lijiye gyan (Don't ask a preacher his social standing, instead get the knowledge/wisdom he has)," Modi quoted Kabir as saying.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear a karakul, the fur cap once popular in India as the Jinnah cap, at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar.
The head of Kabir mutt in Maghar has also taken strong objection to PM Modi's visit, claiming that his consent was not been taken by the local organisers nor he has been invited to the event. Expressing his objection, Varanasi’s Kabirchaura Moolgadi mahant Sant Vivekdas Acharya said, “I wonder why and how the jayanti celebration is being held at the place of nirvana, and that too without my knowledge. It is a common practice to take consent of the owner of the place for holding any programme, but the organizers did not bother even to inform me.”
CLICK TO READ | Ahead of PM Modi's Maghar Visit, CM Yogi Draws Flak for Refusing to Wear Skull Cap at Kabir Mausoleum
When UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited the mausoleum, where PM Modi is set to offer floral tributes to mark the 500th death anniversary of saint Kabir, the caretaker offered him a skull cap, which the CM 'declined'.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stoked another controversy after he refused to wear a skull cap at Kabir mausoleum a day earlier when he had gone to take stock of preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maghar visit. As mausoleum caretaker Khadim Hussain moved to place the cap on the Chief Minister’s head, Adityanath politely declined.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Maghar soon as he is already on his way. The prime minister reached Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow an hour ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Remembers Former PM PV Narasimha Rao | Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He said that Rao is widely respected as a statesman, who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history.
Security at PM Modi's Event | Ten officers of the rank of superintendent of police, 22 Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), 60 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and more than 500 inspector and sub-inspectors have been deployed for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maghar. More than 1,500 male and female constables are also present for PM Modi's security.
CLICK TO READ | Here's Why PM Modi Chose Maghar to Sound BJP's Poll Bugle for 2019
Prime Minister's decision to visit Maghar may perturb a few upper caste people, who are believed to be BJP's main votebank in the state, but the move is well thought out, especially after the bypoll debacle.
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visiting Maghar? | Situated in Sant Kabir Nagar district, close to Gorakhpur, Maghar stands as an antithesis to Varanasi with respect to religious beliefs. ‘Maghar against Varanasi’ indicates the conflict of ideas as represented by Kabir Das versus the upper caste dominated Brahminical Hindu religion. The poet chose to breathe his last in Maghar because he wanted to fight against the belief propagated by Brahmins that dying in this town leads a person to hell, while ‘moksha’ can be attained only in Varanasi. Revered equally by both Hindus and Muslims, Maghar has a masusoleum and a samadhi sthal dedicated to the 15th century poet. Prime Minister's decision may perturb a few upper caste people, who are believed to be BJP’s main votebank in the state, however, the move is well thought out, especially after the bypoll debacle.
While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Uma Bharti have joined the chorus for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya before the general elections, PM Modi seems to be focusing on ‘development for all’. In fact, his recent 'Mann ki Baat' was a teaser to it. Invoking 15th century mystic poet and saint Kabir in his speech, the PM said that Kabir appealed to “people to rise above divisions of religion and caste and make knowledge and wisdom the sole basis of recognition”. Many questioned PM Modi’s “sudden love” for Kabir, but the answer lies in his visit to the nondescript UP town on Thursday.
