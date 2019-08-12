PM Modi in Man vs Wild: When and Where to Watch the Bear Grylls’ Adventure Series

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to appear in the latest episode of Man vs Wild's on Monday. The episode, which is hosted by Bear Grylls, will be broadcasted worldwide. Shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, the episode features the Prime Minister venturing into the wild with Bear Grylls.

In the survival series Man vs Wild, host Bear Grylls try on new adventures in wild jungles. In a recent interview, the host revealed that since PM Modi is a vegetarian, he will not be seen eating insects or animals.

The episode will be broadcasted in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali.

When to watch PM Modi and Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild?

The Man vs Wild episode starring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcasted in India on Monday (August 12, 2019) at 9pm IST. The episode will be aired in 180 countries across the world.

Where to watch PM Modi and Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild?

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi special Man vs Wild episode will be broadcasted on Discovery India, at 9pm today. For people living outside India, the episode will be aired on Discovery.

Which channels will broadcast the PM Modi and Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild?

The PM Modi Man vs Wild episode will be telecasted globally by 12 Discovery network channels. These include Discovery, Discovery India,

Discovery HD World, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids, Discovery Tamil, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC and TLC HD World.

How to watch PM Modi Man vs Wild episode online?

To watch the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Man vs Wild episode online, users can download the TataSky or Airtel TV app. The Man vs Wild episode may be made available on other online streaming platforms as well.

