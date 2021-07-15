Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Opening of 'Rudraksh', Public Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Cr on Agenda as PM Visits Constituency Before 2022 Polls

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects related to road, water transport, education, health and tourism, worth more than Rs 1,500 crore in Varanasi today, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted early morning, expressing ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the PM for ‘all round development of Varanasi — or Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath’. “Today, honourable prime minister will inaugurate Ro-Ro vessels and three-lane flyover bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur highway for tourism development on river Ganga. Along with promoting tourism and infrastructure, it will prove helpful in creating ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’,” CM Yogi further said.
In Varanasi today, the prime minister will inaugurate an international cooperation and convention centre, ‘Rudraksh’, that will offer a glimpse of the cultural richness of the ancient city of Kashi. As many as 108 Rudraksh have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night.
The two-storey convention centre has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. The officials said the objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre in Varanasi that would strengthen the city’s competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.
How Varanasi Convention Centre was Named Rudraksh? In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named Varanasi Convention Centre as Rudraksh during the India-Japan annual summit at Ahmedabad, where the Centre’s design was launched. “I have named it Rudraksh – the symbol of love, and a Prasad of Lord Shiva to humanity. This Rudraksh will be a garland of love of Japan for Varanasi. It will also be a tribute to our shared Buddhist heritage present at Sarnath,” Modi had then said.
Rudraksh Centre Decorated Keeping Japanese, Indian Culture in Mind | The centre has been decorated keeping both the Japanese and Indian cultures in mind. Bamboo, pebbles, small bonsai trees, mats, lanterns, ceramic pots, rice paper, straw have been used for decoration in addition to ornamental lights and flowers of different sorts. Over a tonne of marigold flowers have also been used.
Rudraksh Centre- Symbol of Indo-Japan Friendship | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre, built by financial assistance from Japan, by planting a Rudraksh plant on its premises, a senior official said. The VICCC has been named Rudraksh in recognition of the ancient city’s connection with Lord Shiva.
Candidates supported by BJP recently won 66 of the 75 Zila Panchayat chairman elections held in Uttar Pradesh.
It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi’s art, culture and music, they added. The Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre’s (VCC) main hall may be partitioned into smaller spaces when needed.
According to the officials, it will be an environment-friendly building, fit for level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). VCC will be equipped with adequate security and safety systems. It will have a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international events.
During his visit to Varanasi, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, the officials said.
Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi ahead of next year’s assembly polls in the state assumes significance. UP is expected to go to polls between February and March next year. Barring 2004, Varanasi has always been with BJP since the party’s rise to political significance in 1989.
Varanasi constituency saw below 50 per cent poll percentage in every election since 1991 but with PM Modi in the election fray, it dramatically increased to 58.35 per cent in 2014 and 59 per cent in 2019 and more importantly, the gap between Narendra Modi and the runner-up widened.
