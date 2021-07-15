Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Opening of 'Rudraksh', Public Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Cr on Agenda as PM Visits Constituency Before 2022 Polls

It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi’s art, culture and music, they added. The Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre’s (VCC) main hall may be partitioned into smaller spaces when needed.

According to the officials, it will be an environment-friendly building, fit for level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). VCC will be equipped with adequate security and safety systems. It will have a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international events.

During his visit to Varanasi, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, the officials said.

Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi ahead of next year’s assembly polls in the state assumes significance. UP is expected to go to polls between February and March next year. Barring 2004, Varanasi has always been with BJP since the party’s rise to political significance in 1989.

Varanasi constituency saw below 50 per cent poll percentage in every election since 1991 but with PM Modi in the election fray, it dramatically increased to 58.35 per cent in 2014 and 59 per cent in 2019 and more importantly, the gap between Narendra Modi and the runner-up widened.

