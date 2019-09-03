Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 'Garvi Gujarat Bhawan' in Delhi

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that this is the 'first eco-friendly' state Bhawan in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 'Garvi Gujarat Bhawan' in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of 'Garvi Gujarat Bhawan' in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 'Garvi Gujarat', the second state bhawan of the Gujarat government in the national capital.

Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and former chief minister Anandiben Patel, who is currently Uttar Pradesh governor, as he inaugurated and walked through the complex built over more than 7,000 sq metres of the area at Akbar Road.

Rupani said that this is the "first eco-friendly" state Bhawan in the national capital. It cost Rs 131 crore and was completed three months ahead of the deadline, he added.

The Bhawan has been described as a mix of traditional and modern architecture with a rich reflection of the western state's culture.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram