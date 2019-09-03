PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 'Garvi Gujarat Bhawan' in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 'Garvi Gujarat', the second state bhawan of the Gujarat government in the national capital.

Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and former chief minister Anandiben Patel, who is currently Uttar Pradesh governor, as he inaugurated and walked through the complex built over more than 7,000 sq metres of the area at Akbar Road.

Rupani said that this is the "first eco-friendly" state Bhawan in the national capital. It cost Rs 131 crore and was completed three months ahead of the deadline, he added.

The Bhawan has been described as a mix of traditional and modern architecture with a rich reflection of the western state's culture.

