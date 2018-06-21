English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Farmers Via NaMo App, Suggests Ways to Double Income
For the first time, the Prime Minister is having a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses farmers.
New Delhi: Taking a jibe at previous Congress governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country’s farmers were largely left to their own devices and their benefits gradually scaled back.
PM Modi is interacting with farmers across the country and addressing their concerns through the NaMo app.
"For the first time, the Prime Minister is going to have a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed," Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.
The programme is being broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country.
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the initiative as "historical".
He urged the farmers across the country to ensure their participation in the event by visiting Krishi Vigyan Kendras and CCSs.
Also Watch
PM Modi is interacting with farmers across the country and addressing their concerns through the NaMo app.
The credit for the serving the country with food goes to our farmers. But with time, the benefits to the farmers started declining and eventually they were left on their own: PM @narendramodi Watch LIVE at https://t.co/SIduOpNDPS #KisanKiBaatPMKeSaath— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) June 20, 2018
"For the first time, the Prime Minister is going to have a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed," Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.
The programme is being broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country.
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the initiative as "historical".
He urged the farmers across the country to ensure their participation in the event by visiting Krishi Vigyan Kendras and CCSs.
Also Watch
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire