1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi, Israel President Reuven Rivlin Exchange Friendship Day Greetings

Israel President Reuven Rivlin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter/PresidentRuvi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings hoping that the relations between the two nations will grow even stronger in the times to come.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin exchanged Friendship Day greetings on Sunday, hoping that the relations between the two nations will grow even stronger in the times to come.

"Happy Friendship Day to our dear friends in India," tweeted President Rivlin in English as well as in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of him with Modi, apparently taken at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Israeli president had visited India in November, 2016.

Modi responded by thanking Rivlin.

"Greetings to you as well as to the wonderful people of Israel. May the India-Israel friendship grow even stronger in the times to come," the prime minister said in a tweet.

