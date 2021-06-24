PM Modi-J&K Leaders Meet LIVE Updates: Gupkar Alliance Likely to Demand Restoration of Statehood, Release of Political Prisoners

The real issue, though, goes deeper than who will hold power in Kashmir, and on what terms. Leading up to the implosion of Kashmir’s state government in 2018, and imposition of central government rule, pro-India political parties like the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party became increasingly discredited. New Delhi’s efforts to engineer the emergence of a new political leadership since 2018 have had little success, either.
The leaders of the Gupkar alliance, a group of seven parties led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, say they will forcefully raise the issue of Article 370 with PM Modi and they have “no red lines” for any discussion during the meeting. “The meeting was called by the Prime Minister. We see it a positive development. There are no riders. No one has been asked not to talk about restoration of J&K’s special status,” said a senior leader.
The all-party meeting is taking place alongside reports that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his Pakistan counterpart in a third country.
Today’s meeting is the second major peace initiative in J&K after the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan on February 25.
