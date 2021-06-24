CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18.com | June 24, 2021, 14:10 IST
PM Modi-J&K Leaders Meet LIVE Updates: Gupkar Alliance Likely to Demand Restoration of Statehood, Release of Political Prisoners

PM Modi-J&K Leaders Meet LIVE Updates: The Gupkar Alliance is likely to demand restoration of statehood before elections as well as release of all political prisoners in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 3pm today. Fourteen leaders from regional powerhouses such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), as well as those from the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, among others, have been invited for the talks. While most of the 14 leaders arrived in Delhi by Wednesday evening, Farooq Abdullah reached the national capital today. He is slated to hold talks with his son and NC leader Omar Abdullah before the 3pm gathering.

After abrogation of Article 370, several political leaders and activists were placed under detention. Over a period of time, Mufti, two other former chief ministers — Omar and Farooq Abdullah — and several others were released. In this backdrop, the meeting could act as an exercise to overcome trust issues. This is also the first meeting between PM Modi and the J&K parties after the region’s special status was revoked. Mehbooba also said the Centre should hold dialogue with everyone, including Pakistan, to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Many reports say the meeting may focus on the delimitation exercise to redraw the boundaries of assembly constituencies in J&K ahead of assembly elections.

Read More
Jun 24, 2021 14:10 (IST)

Among other ideas, statehood with significant powers over law-and-order delegated to the central government, like Delhi, have been considered. Kashmiri leaders, though, argue this would leave them with no legitimacy—stripping the entire democratic project of its raison d’être.

In theory, there’s no reason Kashmir’s political leadership, and the Prime Minister, can’t arrive at middle-ground that would let elections be held as early as this autumn. Even if the two sides do arrive at agreement, though, the road will be a long, hard one.

Jun 24, 2021 14:01 (IST)

Experts say the meeting is meant to ward off assertions abroad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in August 2019 downgraded the region's status, split it into two federal territories Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir.

Jun 24, 2021 13:46 (IST)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reached Farooq Abdullah's residence.

Jun 24, 2021 13:42 (IST)

Along with PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, DIB, and other kashmir divsion officers to attend all party along with 14 invited representatives.

Jun 24, 2021 13:30 (IST)

What's on Table for PM Modi's Meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Leaders | The real issue, though, goes deeper than who will hold power in Kashmir, and on what terms. Leading up to the implosion of Kashmir’s state government in 2018, and imposition of central government rule, pro-India political parties like the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party became increasingly discredited. New Delhi’s efforts to engineer the emergence of a new political leadership since 2018 have had little success, either.

Jun 24, 2021 13:29 (IST)

PM Modi's Meet With Kashmir Leaders Key to Ending Dangerous Political Drift | Leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is widely expected to initiate the reconstruction of its political system. The restoration of Kashmir’s statehood, elections, and even the special Constitutional status abrogated in 2019 will be raised.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah (PTI File)

The real issue, though, goes deeper than who will hold power in Kashmir, and on what terms. Leading up to the implosion of Kashmir’s state government in 2018, and imposition of central government rule, pro-India political parties like the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party became increasingly discredited. New Delhi’s efforts to engineer the emergence of a new political leadership since 2018 have had little success, either.

The leaders of the Gupkar alliance, a group of seven parties led by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, say they will forcefully raise the issue of Article 370 with PM Modi and they have “no red lines” for any discussion during the meeting. “The meeting was called by the Prime Minister. We see it a positive development. There are no riders. No one has been asked not to talk about restoration of J&K’s special status,” said a senior leader.

The all-party meeting is taking place alongside reports that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his Pakistan counterpart in a third country.

Today’s meeting is the second major peace initiative in J&K after the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan on February 25.

