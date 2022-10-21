In Kedarnath, PM Modi Keeps Promise to Chamba Women, Dons Hand-Made 'Chola Dora' for Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kept his promise to the women of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba when he wore a dress made by them as he kicked off a three-state visit by offering prayers at Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath — a shrine he also visited in November last year.

The dress known as ‘Chola Dora’ was gifted to the prime minister during his recent visit to Himachal and has very fine handwork. PM Modi, on receiving the dress, had promised the women that he would wear it at the first instance during a visit to a cold region and on Friday, he honoured the women by keeping his word.

The prime minister performed a “puja” at the temple before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple. During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones. These include laying the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

Interaction with ‘Shramjeevis’

PM Modi, while interacting with the ‘Shramjeevis’ who built the various developmental projects in Kedarnath, asked them about their native states and family backgrounds.

As he enquired if they received the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes, some ‘Shramjeevis’ told him that they were farmers and greatly valued the PM Kisan Yojana. Some also said they had got a home under the PM Awaas Yojana.

During the course of the conversation, PM Modi asked them to take care of their health and keep drinking warm water. He also enquired about their coronavirus vaccination status.

Packed Schedule

The prime minister’s Kedarnath and Badrinath visit comes amid a record number of over 41 lakh pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams this year. News18 has learnt that around 15 lakh pilgrims have visited Badrinath so far this year, over 14 lakh have been to Kedarnath, more than six lakh pilgrims visited Gangotri and over five lakh went to Yamunotri.

PM Modi, during his visit, will stay the night in Badrinath for the first time. He will hold a public meeting in Mana village, which is the last border village on the India-China border, and review the border village development programme. He will also review the ongoing Badrinath Master Plan.

Modi’s packed schedule in the festive season will see him return from Uttarakhand on the 22nd. Later in the day, he will participate in the Griha Pravesham function of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via videoconferencing. He will also participate in an important programme that will impact the youth across the country, details of which will be revealed soon.

On the 23rd, the Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya. He will perform pooja and darshan of Lord Ram followed by an inspection of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He will attend the Rajya-Abhishek of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The Prime Minister will also witness the spectacular aarti at the new ghat of the Saryu river, followed by his participation in the grand Deepotsav celebrations.

