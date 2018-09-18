‘Varanasi No Longer at God’s Mercy’: Modi Declares as he Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 550 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency and gave a detailed account of the various projects that the government has planned for the people of Varanasi.The inaugurated projects include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.“People of Varanasi are witness to the fact that earlier this city was ‘Bholey ke Bharosey (at God’s mercy) but now we are trying to improve things. We have restored the heritage of the city while bringing in positive changes. Today, schemes worth more than 550 crore have either been inaugurated or foundation stones for them have been laid. Not just Varanasi but the surrounding areas have also improved in terms of roads, water and electricity,” said Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, which coincided with his 68th birthday on Monday.Modi began his speech with chants of “Har, Har, Mahadev” and said “Aap Sabke Abhivadan Ba.. Hum Aapka Beta Hai” (A welcome to you all, I am your son).For most part of his 50-minute speech, Modi’s focus remained the development of Varanasi. “When I visited Kashi earlier, I would find electricity wires hanging all over and would hope that the city get rid of this mess. Today, those loose electricity wires have vanished from most part of the city and very soon the remaining ones will be placed underground,” Modi said.He added that Varanasi is now being developed as “a health hub with state-of-the-art Trauma Centre at BHU”.“Soon, the people of Kashi will also get a super specialty hospital and a cancer institute. The BHU has collaborated with the AIIMS for a world-class health institute in Varanasi,” said Modi and added that city is also being developed as tourism hub to increase tourist inflow.