PM-led Selection Panel Meets to Decide CBI Chief, But No Decision as Kharge Seeks More Information
The post has been lying vacant following the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma early this month.
The meeting was held at the prime minister's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. (Image: ANI)
New Delhi: The high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday to decide the name of the next CBI chief, but the panel could not arrive at a decision and is likely to meet again.
The post has been lying vacant following the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma early this month.
The meeting was held at the prime minister's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.
The meeting was attended by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Both the CJI and Kharge said they needed more information about who served in what position and the officers’ respective competencies. They also requested that next meeting be called at the earliest.
The panel had on January 10 removed Verma, who was engaged in a bitter feud with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.
Both Verma and Asthana have accused each other of impropriety.
Verma, after being removed from the post of CBI director, was named as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, a less significant portfolio.
Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he has completed 60 year age of superannuation. He had taken over as the CBI chief on February 1, 2017 for a fixed two-year tenure.
The Centre appointed M Nageshwara Rao as the interim CBI chief.
Verma's resignation letter led to political slugfest with the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, accusing the central government of alleged interference in public institutions.
Kharge had recently written to the prime minister terming Rao's appointment as CBI's interim chief "illegal". He had asked the government to immediately convene the meeting of the panel to decide on the new CBI chief.
Exactly a week after Verma was moved out of the CBI, the government also moved Rakesh Asthana out of the premier investigating agency. He was made Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
