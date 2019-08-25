In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Sets Health Target for Country, to Launch 'Fit India Movement' on August 29

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government would launch the ‘Fit India’ movement on August 29 with an aim to keep the country fit.

“It will be an interesting campaign for all alike, women, children, young and old," Modi said, while promising to divulge more details on August 29.

The Prime Minister also said the country was preparing for a mega festival on October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi said: “When we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary, we'll not only be dedicating to him an open defecation free India but also kickstarting a mass movement for making India plastic free. I appeal to all to celebrate this year’s Gandhi Jayanti by freeing Mother India of plastic.”

In his first episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme after Lok Sabha elections on June 30, Modi discussed various topics such as the Emergency, water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly.

The Prime Minister had said he felt "empty" without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

In the second episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which was aired a week before the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister had discussed Kashmir, saying that "those who spread hatred will never succeed in their nefarious plans". He had also asserted that the power of development was stronger than the might of "bullets and bombs".

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.