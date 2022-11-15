Meeting for the 1st Time as UK's Indian-origin PM, Rishi Sunak with Narendra Modi | See Pic from G-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met United Kingdom’s Indian-origin PM Rishi Sunak during the first day of the G-20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali. Besides Sunak, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi is in Indonesia on two-day visit on on November 15-16. The Bali summit is also significant as Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, will be formally handing over the G20 Presidency to Mr Modi for next year’s meeting. During the Bali summit, PM Modi will invite all G20 leaders to the September 2023 summit in India.

India will assume the G20 Presidency for one year, starting December 1, 2022.

(details to follow)

