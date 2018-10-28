English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi One of My Most Dependable Friends, Says Shinzo Abe
"I have always believed and stated that the relationship between Japan and India is blessed with the largest potential in the world," he said.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)
New Delhi: Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of his most "dependable" friends and together with the Indian leader, he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In a message published in Indian newspapers on the day of the two leaders' summit meeting in Japan, Abe said India was driving the region and the world's prosperity as a global power.
Prime Minister Modi was an outstanding leader of his great country, the Japanese premier said.
"I have always believed and stated that the relationship between Japan and India is blessed with the largest potential in the world," he said.
Japan-India cooperation continued to expand broadly in many fields such as security, investment, information technology, agriculture, health, environment and tourism, Abe noted.
"We share a big win-win potential in all areas and Japan remains committed to supporting india's economic growth and Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative through high-speed rail, subways and other infrastructure, mobilising Japan's world-leading technologies," he said.
The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-india friendship in the future, Abe added.
"Prime Minister Modi, who is currently visiting Japan since yesterday, is one of my most dependable and valuable friends. On behalf of the entire Japanese government, I have the pleasure of extending him the warmest hospitality," the Japanese leader's message read.
"Together with Prime Minister Modi, I would like to further strengthen Japan-India cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific," Abe said
