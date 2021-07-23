PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to one of the icons of India’s freedom struggle Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary. Tilak, whose real name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was born 165 years ago today on July 23. Modi tweeted that Tilak’s “thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances, when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive.”

In another tweet, the prime minister said that “Lokmanya Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos. His views on subjects such as education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people. He was an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions which have done pioneering work over the years.”

Tilak earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics with honours from Deccan College in Pune in 1877. In 1879, Tilak graduated from Government Law College with an LL. B and established the Deccan Education Society in 1884 to impart nationalist principles to young people.

