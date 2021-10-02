PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to national icons Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi tweeted: “I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.”

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

PM Modi also remembered former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Shastri was the second prime minister of India. Tweeting in Hindi, PM Modi wrote that “His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.”

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second prime minister of India. He was born in 1904 in Uttar Pradesh. He promoted the ‘White Revolution,’ ‘Green Revolution’ in India which led to surplus food production in the nation.

Born on 2nd October in year 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat - Gandhi remains a source for inspiration for various non-violent movements in India and across the world. Mahatma Gandhi served the nation with some of the legendary movements India ever witnessed like: Khilafat Movemnet, Non-cooperation movement, Salt March, Champaran agitation, Kheda agitation.

Gandhi possessed leadership qualities to channel the aspirations and energy of the masses. Gandhi was shot dead on 30 January 1948 by a fanatic called Nathuram Godse.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi revered as Father Of Nation was a prominent social reformer, lawyer, and an eminent leader who led movements for India’s Independence from the British rule.

