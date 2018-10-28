English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel in Mann Ki Baat, Says 'Statue of Unity True Homage to Leader'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government would pay "true homage" to the leader by dedicating 'Statue of Unity' to the nation.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the youths of the country to participate in large numbers in 'Run for Unity' marathon on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31. The PM said that his government would pay "true homage" to the leader by dedicating 'Statue of Unity' to the nation.
"Every Indian will now be proud to see the world's tallest statue here on Indian soil. Sardar Patel, a true son of the soil will adorn our skies too. I hope every Indian resident will take pride on this remarkable feat," PM Modi said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.
The Statue of Unity is an iconic 182 metres tall structure dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, hailed as Iron Man of India.
PM Modi also paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi. "31st of October also is the death anniversary of our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Our respectful tributes to Indira ji too," he said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
