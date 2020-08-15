PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Philosopher Sri Aurobindo on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.

"Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. He was synonymous with brilliance and courage. His thoughts and ideals, views on spirituality continue to motivate us.

"Here are my remarks at the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Auroville," Modi tweeted, sharing his 2018 speech on Aurobindo.

The prime minister also remembered Aurobindo, who was born on this day in 1872, in his Independence Day speech earlier in the day.

He was a revolutionary nationalist before he turned to spirituality.