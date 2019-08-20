PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary
The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 in Mumbai.
File image of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former premier Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary on Tuesday.
"Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. Gandhi was born on this day in 1944 in Mumbai.
