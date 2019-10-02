PM Narendra Modi Performs 'Aarti' of Goddess Amba in Ahmedabad, Visits 'Garba' Venue
He watched people, dressed in colourful attires, perform garba, a popular folk dance of Gujarat, for over half an hour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' in front of an idol of goddess Durga during the ongoing Navratri festival, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'aarti' of Goddess Amba and also witnessed people playing 'garba' at the GMDC Ground here on the occasion of Navratri, a major festival of Gujarat.
Modi reached the GMDC Ground to participate in the 'aarti' performed before the start of garba at the venue of the state government-organised Navratri celebrations.
He watched people, dressed in colourful attires, perform garba, a popular folk dance of Gujarat, for over half an hour.
The PM, who was on a day-long visit to his home state, then left for the airport. Navratri, meaning 'nine nights', is one of the most
popular and widely celebrated festivals in Gujarat. Each night, people in villages and cities alike, gather in open spaces to celebrate feminine divinity, referred to as Shakti.
Modi, as Gujarat chief minister, had started a state-level garba function at the GMDC Ground, a tradition which has been continued by the BJP government.
Modi had promoted Navratri as the longest dance festival. As CM, he had showcased the garba as a unique culture of the state and appealed to tourists to come in large number and join the celebrations.
The PM was in the city to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and declare India open defecation-free on the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs 30,000 On Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 Written Update: Rashami, Devoleena, Koena Nominated in First Eviction
- This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti