English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Remembers Narasimha Rao on Birth Anniversary, But No Tweet from Rahul Gandhi
Narasimha Rao steered the Congress after former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections campaign. It was during his tenure that India's economy opened up.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (Image: Reuters/File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered his predecessor PV Narasimha Rao on the Congress leader's birth anniversary. However, it was not until two hours of Modi's tweet that the official Twitter handle of the Congress tweeted out a tribute to Rao, who was Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had not tweeted a tribute till the time this story was published.
"Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well," Modi tweeted on Thursday morning.
Two hours after Modi's tweet, the Congress twitter handle @INCIndia tweeted, "We remember PV Narasimha Rao, India's 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. We remember PV Narasimha Rao, India's 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. He was referred to as Chanakya for his ability to steer tough economic & political legislation through the parliament at a time when he headed a minority Govt."
Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted, "Remembering Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao ji on his birth anniversary today. His immense contribution in steering the economy through a critical juncture by enacting reforms is an inspiration to all."
Among other leaders who tweeted for the former PM were the official handle of the Telangana CM KC Rao, who's office said, "Hon'ble CM Sri KCR paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Late Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. CM said that people will remember forever and ever the great services rendered by Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao to the Nation."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also remembered the former PM and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was scholar who played key role in reforming Indian Economy. Shri Rao will be rembered for his knowledge and wisdom."
Rao steered the Congress after former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections campaign. During Rao's tenure as Prime Minister, he opened up India's economy with Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister.
Also Watch
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had not tweeted a tribute till the time this story was published.
"Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well," Modi tweeted on Thursday morning.
Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2018
Two hours after Modi's tweet, the Congress twitter handle @INCIndia tweeted, "We remember PV Narasimha Rao, India's 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. We remember PV Narasimha Rao, India's 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. He was referred to as Chanakya for his ability to steer tough economic & political legislation through the parliament at a time when he headed a minority Govt."
Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted, "Remembering Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao ji on his birth anniversary today. His immense contribution in steering the economy through a critical juncture by enacting reforms is an inspiration to all."
Among other leaders who tweeted for the former PM were the official handle of the Telangana CM KC Rao, who's office said, "Hon'ble CM Sri KCR paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Late Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. CM said that people will remember forever and ever the great services rendered by Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao to the Nation."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also remembered the former PM and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was scholar who played key role in reforming Indian Economy. Shri Rao will be rembered for his knowledge and wisdom."
Rao steered the Congress after former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections campaign. During Rao's tenure as Prime Minister, he opened up India's economy with Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wayne Rooney Set to Finalise Major League Soccer Move: Source
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- When Donald Trump's Joke on Cristiano Ronaldo Fell Flat
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post