PM Modi Remembers Narasimha Rao on Birth Anniversary, But No Tweet from Rahul Gandhi

Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered his predecessor PV Narasimha Rao on the Congress leader's birth anniversary. However, it was not until two hours of Modi's tweet that the official Twitter handle of the Congress tweeted out a tribute to Rao, who was Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996.Congress President Rahul Gandhi had not tweeted a tribute till the time this story was published."Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well," Modi tweeted on Thursday morning.Two hours after Modi's tweet, the Congress twitter handle @INCIndia tweeted, "We remember PV Narasimha Rao, India's 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. We remember PV Narasimha Rao, India's 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. He was referred to as Chanakya for his ability to steer tough economic & political legislation through the parliament at a time when he headed a minority Govt."Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted, "Remembering Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao ji on his birth anniversary today. His immense contribution in steering the economy through a critical juncture by enacting reforms is an inspiration to all."Among other leaders who tweeted for the former PM were the official handle of the Telangana CM KC Rao, who's office said, "Hon'ble CM Sri KCR paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Late Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. CM said that people will remember forever and ever the great services rendered by Sri P.V. Narasimha Rao to the Nation."West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also remembered the former PM and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was scholar who played key role in reforming Indian Economy. Shri Rao will be rembered for his knowledge and wisdom."Rao steered the Congress after former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections campaign. During Rao's tenure as Prime Minister, he opened up India's economy with Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister.