PM Modi Uses Drone to Review Housing Projects in Six States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Light House Projects (LHP) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses in 12 months. He used drones to review the projects across the country.

The affordable housing programme seeks to build over 1,000 houses each six sites across six states in 12 months. PM Modi laid the foundation stone on January 1 and said the project is driven by modern technology and innovative processes.

Houses being built under it will take less time to build and will be resilient, affordable and comfortable, he had said, noting that modern construction practices from countries like France, Germany and Canada will be put into practice.

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

The project in Indore will not have brick and mortar walls; instead, they will use the prefabricated sandwich panel system. Houses under the programme in Rajkot will be built using French technology. Monolithic concrete construction technology using tunnels will be used and the houses built will be more capable of withstanding disasters.

Canadian technology is being used in Lucknow, in which plaster and paint will longer be required in constructions. Instead, the houses will be built using already prepared walls for a faster construction process. In Chennai, US and Finland’s precast concrete system will be used to construct the houses faster and cheaper.

In Ranchi, houses will be built using the German 3D construction system. Each room will be made separately and then the entire structure will be added in the same way as Lego block toys. Houses are being built in Agartala using steel frames, a New Zealand technology that can withstand major earthquakes.

Thousands of these cheaper and faster housing constructions will be used as incubation centres for Indian planners, architects, engineers and students to learn and experiment with new technology.

