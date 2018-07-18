PM Modi Says Govt Ready for Discussion on Any Issue in Parliament

Calling for extensive discussion in Parliament's Monsoon session which began on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was ready for debate on any issue raised by political parties.Modi told reporters that discussion on several issues is necessary in national interest and urged political parties to make maximum use of the time available in the session, which will continue till August 10.He said he had always hoped for a productive session and striven for this and his government would continue to do so."Any party wants to raise any issue, this government is ready for a discussion," he told reporters just before the beginning of the session.The more extensive the discussion in Parliament, the better it is for the country, he said, adding that it will always help his government in decision making.Referring to the ongoing Monsoon season, he said some parts of the country have received less rain and some others are facing different problems. He called for discussion on these issues.The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament's functioning will be an inspiration for state assemblies in the country.