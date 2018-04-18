Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address the world in a globally broadcast live event called 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London.According to the Europe India Forum, the organisers of historic event, the Prime Minister will address people of all nationalities and backgrounds as questions pour in on social media from far and wide. The no-holds-barred interaction, which begins at 9 pm IST, will be moderated by censor board chief Prasoon Joshi.With the address, Modi will be following in the footsteps of speakers such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. The Central Hall Westminster, previously known as the Methodist Central Hall, is one of the largest multi-purpose venues in the heart of London and the site of the first-ever United Nations General Assembly in 1946.Since its opening in October 1912, the then Methodist Central Hall established itself as a prime setting for current affairs and debates and played host to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the UK in 1931 at the peak of India's struggle for independence. Anti-apartheid leader Martin Luther King Jr, the Dalai Lama and Princess Diana are some of the other high-profile speakers at the hall."The venue is of great global significance and will make history with this unique niche event," said the Europe India Forum, the organisation behind the mega diaspora event attended by nearly 60,000 people at Wembley Stadium during Modi's last UK visit in November 2015.While questions would be taken through Facebook, Twitter and NaMo App, people present will also be allowed to ask questions.