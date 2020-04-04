Take the pledge to vote

PM Narendra Modi Shares Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Poem as a Reminder to Light Diyas in Fight against Coronavirus

PM Modi had on Friday warned citizens against stepping out of their homes and congregate outside while lighting up candles at 9pm on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 4, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Shares Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Poem as a Reminder to Light Diyas in Fight against Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video where former PM and veteran BJP leader, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen reciting his poem "Aao fir se diya jalaye."

PM Modi tweeted the video a day after he appealed to the people of India to switch off the lights at their homes and light a candle or 'diya' for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday to demonstrate the country's united fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister warned citizens against stepping out of their homes and discouraged social gathering while participating in this activity. “One must never cross the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing,” he said.

Last month, he had asked people to clap, blow conch shells and ring bells at 5 pm for five minutes on March 22 to encourage essential service providers who are working at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

People from all age group had participated in the initiative.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The country has so far reported 68 deaths due to the virus and nearly 3,000 positive cases.

