PM Modi Speaks to CM Kumaraswamy as Rains Continue to batter Karnataka, Assures Assistance

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Karnataka causing flood-like situation in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to CM Kumaraswamy, to take stock of the situation while extending all possible support to the state.Kumaraswamy got a call from PM Modi while he was addressing the media on the initiatives taken by the state government to help the flood-affected victims. He briefed the PM about the situation in the state.The Prime Minister soon tweeted, "Spoke to Karnataka CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood-affected areas."Heavy rains continued to batter the south interior region of the state and Malnad, comprising five districts of the state. Camped in Kodagu district, Kumaraswamy reviewed the situation of the flood-hit areas in a chopper on Saturday.However, earlier in the day, the intensity of rains decreased in parts of Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defense forces, Army personnel and other rescue teams ramped up the rescue operation at all affected places. But soon rains again hampered the rescue operation.So far, seven people have died in the severe rains in Karnataka, said government data. However, sources say, the death toll has crossed 12.Meanwhile, the NDRF has successfully rescued seven people, including a 2-month-old baby trapped in Mukodlu. Senior officials like Director General for Fire and Emergency Services, MN Reddy, are camped in Kodagu to oversee the rescue operations.The chief minister who paid a visit to the flood-hit Kodagu district on Saturday assured people of providing all necessary assistance from the government.“My government will ensure 100% safety for all those who lost their shelters. I have already ordered all the officials. Roads need to be rebuilt, rehabilitation should be ensured, temporary shelters are to be built and respective departments have already started working on it. Over the next month, permanent shelters will be built and until then, I request everyone to stay in temporary rehabilitation centers,” he said.Kumaraswamy had also ordered Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to send 120 movable toilets to Kodagu districts and distribute them as per the requirement. Over 300 BBMP pourakarmikas have been rushed to Kodagu to clean the houses in rain-affected areas. He even requested other political party leaders not to indulge in politics in these situations.“Few politicians are politicizing the situation, it should not be done. Our officers are working round the clock. Every individual is making an effort to ensure safety of the last man who is stranded. Our officers are working on a war footing,” Kumaraswamy added.Before talking to the Prime Minister, Kumaraswamy had briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the situation.In view of the incessant rains, Shiradi Ghat was closed till August 25 and now another ghat that connects Mangaluru to state capital Bengaluru and other Old Mysore districts has been shut down after a huge landslide.Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Malnad and south interior districts of the state.Volunteers from all across the state are helping in rescue operations carried out in Kodagu and other rain-affected areas. People are contributing money and necessary goods to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.Kodagu Connect, an organisation, working as a bridge between contributors and rescuers, said they have received enough of food. In a tweet, they said: “Relief camps in Kodagu need steel plates, steel cups and clothes for men, women and children. Pre-paid phone recharges are also required for flood-affected people. The relief camp at Maitree Hall in Madikeri requires slippers, groceries, oil, water, steel plates and innerwear for women. And we have received enough of food.”