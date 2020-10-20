PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: PM to Address Nation at 6pm, Likely to Speak About Covid Situation

PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today tweeted to say he will address the nation at 6pm. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he wrote, urging citizens to tune in. Although Modi did not specify, it is likely his address will be about the coronavirus situation in the country as the festive season has begun. During his address, Modi might appeal to the people to remain cautious about the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming festivals.
India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September. The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197.