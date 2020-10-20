PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: PM to Address Nation at 6pm, Likely to Speak About Covid Situation

Event Highlights India Posts Lowest Daily Caseload

Status of Covid-19 Vaccine in India

PM Likely to Address Covid-19 Situation

PM to Address the Nation at 6



India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September. The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197.

Read More PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today tweeted to say he will address the nation at 6pm. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he wrote, urging citizens to tune in. Although Modi did not specify, it is likely his address will be about the coronavirus situation in the country as the festive season has begun. During his address, Modi might appeal to the people to remain cautious about the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming festivals.India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September. The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197. Oct 20, 2020 16:07 (IST) India Posts Lowest Daily Covid-19 Caseload | India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly four months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained a decreasing trend from a peak in September. The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million – the second-highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 1,15,197. Oct 20, 2020 16:04 (IST) Expert Group on Vaccine | National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in consultation with state governments and all relevant stakeholders have prepared and presented a detailed blueprint of vaccine storage, distribution, and administration. The Expert Group is working actively on prioritisation and distribution of thevaccine. Modi further directed that keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country, the access to the vaccine should be ensured speedily. Oct 20, 2020 16:00 (IST) Status of Covid-19 Vaccine in India | In a statement, the PMO on Saturday said three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III. It further said Indian Scientists and research teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Oct 20, 2020 15:58 (IST) PM Insisted on Continuing COVID-appropriate Behaviour | The prime minister, had on Saturday, insisted on continued social distancing and COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing the mask, regularly washing hands and sanitation, especially in the wake of upcoming festival season. The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists, officers of PMO, and officials from various other departments. Oct 20, 2020 15:56 (IST) PM Cautioned Against Complacency in Covid-19 Fight | Calling for full preparedness to ensure speedy access to COVID-19 vaccines for every citizen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested developing a vaccine delivery system on the lines of conduct of polls and disaster management while involving all levels of government and citizen groups. Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution, and administration, the prime minister also noted a steady decline in the daily cases and the growth rate. At the same time, he also cautioned against any complacency at the decline and called for keeping up the efforts to contain the pandemic. Read More Oct 20, 2020 15:52 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has one of the highest recovery rates because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. He added that the country is already working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery mechanism in place. Oct 20, 2020 15:51 (IST) The committee also said that district-level and higher level lockdowns are not much effective now, adding that if norms are adhered to, there is a possibility of the pandemic being controlled by early next year. Stressing on Covid-appropriate behaviour during festival season and winter months, a Niti Aayog member said, “Because of the winter season, some increase in pollution in north India as well as festival season, we have to be very careful... coming months are a challenge. One would be worried that we could lose the gains that we have made.” Oct 20, 2020 15:49 (IST) PM Likely to Address Covid-19 Situation | Prime Minister Modi is likely to address the issue of coronavirus in the country. A government appointed committee of experts on the coronavirus pandemic has warned of an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases within a month if Covid-19 precautions are not followed properly during the festive season and the oncoming winter. The 10-member committee, headed by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, arrived at the figure after conducting a study on ‘Progression of the Covid-19 Pandemic in India: Prognosis and Lockdown Impacts’, based on a mathematical model to map Covid-19 progression. Oct 20, 2020 15:45 (IST) PM Modi to Address the Nation at 6 pm | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today. Urging the people to tune in to his message in the evening, the prime minister wrote on Twitter, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening." Though the prime minister did not specify, it is likely that his address will be on the coronavirus situation in the country as the festive season approaches. आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



A government appointed committee of experts on the coronavirus pandemic has warned of an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases within a month if Covid-19 precautions are not followed properly during the festive season and the oncoming winter.



The 10-member committee, headed by Niti Aayog member VK Paul, arrived at the figure after conducting a study on ‘Progression of the Covid-19 Pandemic in India: Prognosis and Lockdown Impacts’, based on a mathematical model to map Covid-19 progression.



It also said that district-level and higher level lockdowns are not much effective now, adding that if norms are adhered to, there is a possibility of the pandemic being controlled by early next year.



Stressing on Covid-appropriate behaviour during festival season and winter months, he said, “Because of the winter season, some increase in pollution in north India as well as festival season, we have to be very careful... coming months are a challenge. One would be worried that we could lose the gains that we have made.”



“If we don’t take precaution, if we are not careful, because we are susceptible there can be escalation. God forbid, but we can avoid it…. This is in our hand, whether India has another wave or not is very much in our own hand,” the Niti Aayog member said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has one of the highest recovery rates because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. He added that the country is already working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery mechanism in place.