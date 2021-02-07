PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Updates: Poll-bound Assam, West Bengal on PM Modi's Agenda Today; Mamata May Skip Programme After Netaji Event 'Humiliation'





Constructed at an investment of about Rs 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant and in supplying gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal). It will cater to the gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and the city gas distribution across all major towns in the state.

Constructed at an investment of about Rs 2,400 crore, the pipeline will help revival of HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant and in supplying gas to Matix Fertilizer Plant in Durgapur (West Bengal). It will cater to the gas demand of industrial, commercial and automobile sectors, and the city gas distribution across all major towns in the state.

According to reports, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not attend today's event after facing 'humiliation' at the event organised at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23. Ahead of PM's visit to the northeast state, Assam was all decked up to welcome Modi.

While in Bengal,PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in West Bengal, which has been constructed with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of one million metric tonne per annum. Feb 07, 2021 09:01 (IST)

After Assam, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Haldia in West Bengal around 4.50 p.m. There, he will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects. Feb 07, 2021 08:59 (IST)

`Asom Mala` is a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in the state`s Sonitpur district. As per the government statement, PM Modi will visit Assam on Sunday around 11.45 a.m. and will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch `Asom Mala`. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day's visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal on February 7 to lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation as well. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonne per annum, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about US$ 185 million in foreign exchange. Another project to be inaugurated by the prime minister is a four-lane ROB-cum-flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on NH 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore, the PMO said. The flyover will result in uninterrupted movement of traffic from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex and other surrounding areas, resulting in substantial saving in travel time and operating cost of heavy vehicles plying in and out of the port.



"These projects are in line with Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of the eastern India," it said. In Assam, Modi will launch 'Asom Mala', which is aimed at helping improve the state highways and major district roads network in the state. The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the road asset management system, the PMO noted. 'Asom Mala' will provide quality inter-linkage roads between the national highways and the rural roads network as well as facilitate seamless multi-modal transportation. It will interconnect economic growth centres with transportation corridors and improve inter-state connectivity, it said.



The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up in Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.



"The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire northeastern region," the PMO said.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend PM Modi’s event to launch key infrastructure projects in Haldia district. Sources told CNN-News18 that Mamata Banerjee has taken the call to give the event a miss after her “humiliation” at the event organised at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.



Banerjee had been heckled by a section of the audience and is wary of a repeat of the January 23 episode, sources said, and hence, has decided to skip the event in Haldia despite being invited for it.