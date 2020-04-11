Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Sports DIY Mask During Video Call over Lockdown Extension; CMs Gear Up Too

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal harped on the vital role of a lockdown in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and sought for an immediate extension of the shutdown till April 30, at least.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Sports DIY Mask During Video Call over Lockdown Extension; CMs Gear Up Too
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a meeting via video conference wearing a DIY mask.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended a meeting with chief ministers of states on video conference wearing a home-made white cloth mask, in a move to encourage citizens of the country to compulsorily opt for masks to break the chain of COVID-19 infections. In the visuals of the meeting, Chief Ministers who attended conference call, too, were spotted in masks.

Saturday’s interaction was held to discuss and decide on the matter of extension of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed to arrest the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Chief Ministers Amrinder Singh (Punjab), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal (Haryana), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Nitish kumar (Bihar) attended the video conference among others.

While Punjab and Odisha have already announced an extension of the coronavirus lockdown beyond April 14, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal harped on the vital role of a lockdown in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and sought for an immediate extension of the shutdown till April 30, at least.

A presentation on the current scenario was also showed to the chief ministers during the meeting.

The current spell of 21-day lockdown across the country ends on Tuesday (April 14).

